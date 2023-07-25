Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar – Indian Youth, Brain Drain & Geopolitics | The Ranveer Show 314 | Podcast Summary

Dr. S. Jaishankar – India & International Relations (External Affairs Min) | The Ranveer Show
Dr. S. Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs, shares insights on the future of India, the art of diplomacy, and the role of youth in shaping the nation’s destiny.
Addressing brain drain
The world is increasingly becoming a global workplace, allowing individuals to work abroad while staying connected to their home country.
Dr. Jaishankar believes there are better opportunities in India for talented individuals.
India’s competitiveness on a global scale
India needs strong infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and manufacturing capabilities to attract business and investments from around the world.
Branding India and creating a positive image are crucial for fostering trust and confidence.
Nuances of foreign minister interactions
The news often fails to capture the nuances of interactions between foreign ministers.
Dialogue, respect, and building relationships are key aspects of foreign relations that are not always reflected in the media.