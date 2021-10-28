Forget “Best” or “Sincerely,” This Email Closing Gets the Most Replies

- Email closings are largely determined by the setting of an email.
- No matter how you express your thanks, doing so certainly appears to be your best bet in closing an email if you want a response.
- Interestingly, all of the email sign-offs that appeared 1,000+ times saw higher email
- response rates than the overall average response rate across all emails in our sample.
|Email Closing
|Response Rate
|thanks in advance
|65.7%
|thanks
|63.0%
|thank you
|57.9%
|cheers
|54.4%
|kind regards
|53.9%
|regards
|53.5%
|best regards
|52.9%
|best
|51.2%
|Baseline
(all emails in sample)
|47.5%