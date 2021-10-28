    Forget “Best” or “Sincerely,” This Email Closing Gets the Most Replies

    • Email closings are largely determined by the setting of an email.
    • No matter how you express your thanks, doing so certainly appears to be your best bet in closing an email if you want a response.
    • Interestingly, all of the email sign-offs that appeared 1,000+ times saw higher email
    • response rates than the overall average response rate across all emails in our sample.

     

    Email Closing Response Rate
    thanks in advance 65.7%
    thanks 63.0%
    thank you 57.9%
    cheers 54.4%
    kind regards 53.9%
    regards 53.5%
    best regards 52.9%
    best 51.2%
    Baseline
    (all emails in sample)    		 47.5%
