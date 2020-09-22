Former Cognizant CEO D’Souza setting up $1 billion PE Fund

Via

D’Souza’s fund raise comes at a time when private equity dealmaking has slowed down on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

D’Souza will also be an investor in the fund. US compensation research firm Equilar estimates that D’Souza realised $191.4 million in total compensation during his tenure as CEO from 2007, a majority of that in the form of stocks and options.

[» Access curated business news and growth insights on Telegram]  

Leave a Reply