Former finance secretary of India clarified that "it is misleading to say that private cryptocurrencies will be banned."
The parliamentary discussions around a controversial crypto bill sparked fears around the ban on cryptocurrencies, with no clear indication about the ban’s scope.
It is misleading to say that private cryptocurrencies will be banned and to intimate the government about the same.
As a result, the crypto community in India self-interpreted two different versions of the bill’s agenda – one that considers banning all non-government issued cryptocurrencies and the other that excludes cryptocurrencies running on public blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ether.