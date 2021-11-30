    Former finance secretary of India clarified that “it is misleading to say that private cryptocurrencies will be banned.”

    • The parliamentary discussions around a controversial crypto bill sparked fears around the ban on cryptocurrencies, with no clear indication about the ban’s scope.
    • It is misleading to say that private cryptocurrencies will be banned and to intimate the government about the same.
    • As a result, the crypto community in India self-interpreted two different versions of the bill’s agenda – one that considers banning all non-government issued cryptocurrencies and the other that excludes cryptocurrencies running on public blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ether.
