Former Qualcomm exec pleads guilty in $150M fraudulent acquisition of own technology

Image Credit: PhoneArena
  • Sanjiv Taneja, one of three men, admitted to tricking Qualcomm into purchasing technology it already owned, worth over $150M.
  • The deception involved a sham startup and misrepresented ownership of technology created by a then-current Qualcomm employee, Karim Arabi.
  • Taneja, Arabi, and Ali Akbar Shokouhi devised the scheme to personally profit from Arabi’s invention, intended to speed up the micro-processor evaluation process.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

What do you think?

1 Vote