- Sanjiv Taneja, one of three men, admitted to tricking Qualcomm into purchasing technology it already owned, worth over $150M.
- The deception involved a sham startup and misrepresented ownership of technology created by a then-current Qualcomm employee, Karim Arabi.
- Taneja, Arabi, and Ali Akbar Shokouhi devised the scheme to personally profit from Arabi’s invention, intended to speed up the micro-processor evaluation process.
Former Qualcomm exec pleads guilty in $150M fraudulent acquisition of own technology
