Former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar joins BharatPe board

Merchant payments and financial services provider, BharatPe, on Tuesday said it has appointed former head of State Bank of India, Rajnish Kumar as the chairman of its board.

As a part of his new role, Kumar will be involved in defining BharatPe’s short-term and long-term strategy, and also will work closely with the other board members and executives of the company on key business and regulatory initiatives.

“It is a matter of great validation and pride for us that one of the biggest stalwarts of the Indian banking industry has agreed to join BharatPe as the chairman of the board. We look forward to invaluable guidance from Rajnish Kumar as we build India’s largest digital credit provider. We are confident that under his able guidance, BharatPe will attain new heights and build the best-in-class fintech for the new India,” said Ashneer Grover, co-founder and managing director of BharatPe.