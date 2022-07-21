Former TCS CFO, Ramki (V Ramakrishnan) passes away

Former Tata Consultancy Services chief financial officer Ramakrishnan Venkataraman, fondly known as Ramki, passed away in the early hours of July 21 at his home in Bengaluru.

He spent close to eight years at TCS America and nearly 14 years at TCS as vice president of finance and then the CFO. An alumnus of Chennai’s Loyola College, Venkataraman was also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.