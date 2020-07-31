Founder’s agreement [Whiteboard Friday]

For founders who are not related to each other (like husband-wife, father-son etc.) it is important to enter into Founders Agreement covering important working relationship between founders and vesting schedules for founder’s share holding. This document is a must for due diligence when you are raising money from professional or institutional investors.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday talks about what importance of founder’s agreement and what are the aspects that should be covered to make it safe for each founder & the startup.

For queries: hello@eLagaan.com

Listen to Podcast

#startup #funding #eLagaan #nextbigwhat