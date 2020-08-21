Founders Lock-in [Whiteboard Friday]

When you raise money, the investors want the founders to stay back and run the show. Although you may have agreed for a reverse vesting schedule, but while onboarding investors they may ask for few years of lock-in for founders. This is critical from a strategic and company’s perspective.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday talks what implications founders lock-in brings and helps you understand the implication around this clause so that you are aware and be prepared for acceptable terms.

