Founders vesting [Whiteboard Friday]

Though Founders hold a substantial stake in the company during incorporation, they need to go through a vesting schedule to protect their interest in the company. This schedule can start from incorporation or subsequent funding rounds depending on investor negotiations.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday talks what founders vesting is, how the logistics of it generally works out and various scenarios in which a founder exits or get terminated.

