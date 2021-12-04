    Four cryptocurrency indices launched in US and Europe by Wisdom Tree

    • WisdomTree, a financial institution with over $76 billion in assets under management, announced it had created four cryptocurrency indices in the United States and Europe to provide diversified portfolio exposure to investors.
    • WisdomTree will launch the RWM WisdomTree Crypto Index in the United States.
    • The RWM WisdomTree Crypto Index will focus on crypto assets, layer one networks, layer two protocols, oracle networks, and decentralised finance protocols, among others.
