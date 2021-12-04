Four cryptocurrency indices launched in US and Europe by Wisdom Tree

HomeNewsFour cryptocurrency indices launched in US and Europe by Wisdom Tree
WisdomTree, a financial institution with over $76 billion in assets under management, announced it had created four cryptocurrency indices in the United States and Europe to provide diversified portfolio exposure to investors.
WisdomTree will launch the RWM WisdomTree Crypto Index in the United States.
The RWM WisdomTree Crypto Index will focus on crypto assets, layer one networks, layer two protocols, oracle networks, and decentralised finance protocols, among others.