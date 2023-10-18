Foxconn and Nvidia collaborate to construct ‘AI factories’ for autonomous vehicle development

- Nvidia and Foxconn are partnering to create ‘AI factories’, data centers designed to expedite the development of self-driving cars and autonomous machines.
- The AI factory will utilize Nvidia’s GPU computing infrastructure to process and refine data into valuable AI models and information, improving software and updating the entire AI fleet.
- The collaboration extends an existing partnership, with Foxconn committing to manufacturing electronic control units with Nvidia’s next-gen system-on-a-chip, Drive Thor, from 2025.
Leave your vote
1 VoteUpvote