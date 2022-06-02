FPSB Wants to Hold Crypto Influencers Accountable for Financial Advice

- The Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) issued a statement on crypto influencers, digital assets, and retail trading with these assets.
- The international organization is in charge of making recommendations and creating standards in financial planning which can be adopted by its members. Many countries, their regulators, and financial entities pay attention to the FPSB to implement new rules or laws.
- This time the FPSB claims to have submitted a recommendation to the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Retail Market Conduct Task Force, a global cooperative of securities regulatory agencies. The FPSB asked to “increase efforts” to “protect” investors from cryptocurrencies.
