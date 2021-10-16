DeepFake: Fraudsters Cloned Company Director’s Voice In $35 Million Bank Heist, Police Find

In early 2020, a bank manager in the United Arab Emirates received a call from a man whose voice he recognized – a director at a company whom he’d spoken with before.

The director had good news: his company was about to make an acquisition, so he needed the bank to authorize some transfers to the tune of $35 million.

“Audio and visual deep fakes represent the fascinating development of 21st century technology yet they are also potentially incredibly dangerous posing a huge threat to data, money and businesses,” says Jake Moore, a former police officer with the Dorset Police Department in the U.K. and now a cybersecurity expert at security company ESET. “We are currently on the cusp of malicious actors shifting expertise and resources into using the latest technology to manipulate people who are innocently unaware of the realms of deep fake technology and even their existence.”