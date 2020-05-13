Fredi is helping women to be the best and most productive

Fredi is focused on re-defining productivity as a sustainable form of self-care for women.

We help women bring their best self to work & life more consistently through our content and products.

Santa Monica, CA, USA

About the founding team :

Mitch Glaser was an investment banker at Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs when he, after years of long hours and sleepless nights, discovered nootropics. He found them to be incredibly beneficial, and yet no one around him had heard about them. This is when he decided he wanted to launch his own brand. He first went to his sister Chelsea Glaser, who co-founded a branding agency called Launch It Girls, to get her opinion. After a quick brainstorming session, the two realized they could join forces, target the female market and do so while pushing Chelsea’s mission at Launch It Girls of empowering ambitious women.

