- Freshworks CEO, Girish Mathrubootham, has purchased 2200 movie tickets for his employees to watch Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ across seven screens.
- The NASDAQ-listed software business head is known for supporting Rajinikanth’s films and had booked an entire cinema for the 2016 release of ‘Kabali’.
- The black comedy-action film ‘Jailer’ has already seen high advance bookings (around 9 lakh tickets on BookMyShow), and is expected to bring in significant revenue post-release.
Freshworks CEO Buys 2,200 Tickets for Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ Release
[Via]
What do you think?
1 VoteUpvote