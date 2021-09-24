Freshworks IPO makes more than 500 employees crorepatis

Freshworks, which created history by becoming the first Indian SaaS company to get listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, has seen more than 500 of its employees in India becoming crorepatis in the process.

“Today, we have 76 per cent of our employees who own shares in Freshworks, and that number went down to 76 per cent because we hired a lot of folks in the last few months….more than 500 of our employees in India are crorepatis now and around 70 of them are under the age of 30. They passed out of college a few years ago,” he added.

“Today, Freshworks is a global business with more than 50,000 customers, revenues in excess of $300 million, and serving a market opportunity of more than $120 billion,” it added.