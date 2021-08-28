Freshworks files for $100mn IPO

Freshworks Inc on Friday made public its filing for an initial public offering in the United States, reporting a nearly 53% surge in revenue as more customers signed up for its services.
The Salesforce.com Inc rival revealed it had earned $168.9 million in revenue for the six months ended June 30 this year in a regulatory filing, up from $110.5 million in the same period last year.
Launched in 2010 as Freshdesk from the Indian city of Chennai by Girish Mathrubootham and Shan Krishnasamy, Freshworks raised its first round of funds in 2011, the same year it bagged its first customer – the Atwell College in Australia.