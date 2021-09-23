FreshWorks lists; valued at $13 billion

“Today is the realisation of a major milestone for Freshworks. So, I feel like an Indian athlete who has won a gold medal at the Olympics. I’m excited about what’s next for Freshworks and what a global product company from India can achieve Today is day zero for Freshworks and the beginning of so much more,” said Gireesh Mathrubootham, founder and chief executive officer, Freshworks.

With the robust listing, Freshworks has become the most valuable SaaS startup from India, racing ahead of the likes of application program interface development platform Postman, which was recently valued at $5.6 billion and mobile application testing platform BrowserStack, valued at $4 billion this year.

The Nasdaq listing of Freshworks, which was last valued at $3.5 billion in November 2019, heralds a new era for Indian startups looking to list in the US. Payments service provider Pine Labs, Walmart-owned e-commerce behemoth Flipkart as well as mobile advertising major InMobi are among those planning public listings in the US in the coming months.