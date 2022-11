Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said it would write down the value of its entire investment of $275 million in collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Temasek said it had invested $210 million for a minority stake of about 1% in FTX International, and $65 million for a minority stake of about 1.5% in FTX US, across two funding rounds from October 2021 to January 2022.

