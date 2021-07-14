From Foodlet to Foodiebay to Zomato: The Story UnPluggd

Zomato has gone public now – among the first Indian tech startups to go public !

If you truly want to understand Zomato’s growth journey – go back 5 years and look at what the company was facing – a few wrong decisions, changing landscape (dine-in vs. delivery), new competitions and more.

What Zomato did 5 years decided its journey and here is presenting a great conversation between Deepinder (Zomato founder) and myself, wherein we talk about the journey..the challenges, the early days of ebay going after the brand name to everything in between.

Note: The conversation happened in 2015 at UnPluggd conf.

