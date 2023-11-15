From Inglewood to Global Stardom: The Journey of Becky G

In this engaging conversation, Becky G, a multi-platinum singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur, shares her journey, insights, and experiences.

From her humble beginnings in Inglewood, California, to her global success in the music industry, she reflects on her career, her entrepreneurial ventures, her commitment to representation, and her dedication to mental health advocacy.

The Importance of Genuine Collaboration

Genuine and organic collaborations play a crucial role in the music industry.

These collaborations, born out of authentic connections and creativity, can produce significant and refreshing outcomes in an industry that can often be transactional.

Advocacy for Women in Music

The music industry needs to provide more opportunities for talented and hardworking women.

The notion that there’s only one seat at the table for women is outdated.

Instead, women should create their own tables where everyone can thrive and succeed.

There’s too many of us for us to think that we can do it all by ourselves. – Becky G

🚀



➡️Download: iOS



BigIdeas App brings you big ideas from world's best books, podcasts, videos in bite-sized format - across a range of topics. All for free!

Read Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)➡️Download: Android brings you big ideas from world's best books, podcasts, videos in bite-sized format - across a range of topics. All for free!

The Journey of Self-Discovery

As individuals grow and evolve, it’s okay not to have all the answers.

It’s important to trust one’s path and find empowerment in that trust.

This journey of self-discovery and growth is a continuous process that requires patience and resilience.