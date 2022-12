The IPL topped the chart for top searches in 2022 followed by CoWin and the FIFA World Cup (How to drink Pornstar martini topped 3rd in How to queries)

Top people searches include Nupur Sharma, Droupadi Murmu and Rishi Sunak.

Top recipes included Paneer Pasanda, Modak and Sex on the beach.

Top movies included Brahmastra, K.G.F: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files.