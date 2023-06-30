FTC Preparing Major Antitrust Case Against Amazon

- The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is rounding off its largest antitrust case against Amazon, alleging manipulative business practices that disadvantage certain merchants.
- Chair of FTC, Lina Khan, posits that monopolies can emerge in other forms, and aims to establish a precedent to change regulation. Her theories will be significantly challenged with this case.
- This development follows several legal actions against Amazon in the last month, including cases relating to data privacy and deceptive practices concerning subscription services.