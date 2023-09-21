Menu
FTC Reveals Names of Amazon Executives in Prime Subscription Lawsuit
FTC Reveals Names of Amazon Executives in Prime Subscription Lawsuit
September 21, 2023
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) updates lawsuit against Amazon.
Three Amazon executives publicly named as key players in alleged scheme.
Scheme involved unknowing enrollment and hurdles in canceling Prime subscriptions.
