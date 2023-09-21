Subscribe

FTC Reveals Names of Amazon Executives in Prime Subscription Lawsuit

  • The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) updates lawsuit against Amazon.
  • Three Amazon executives publicly named as key players in alleged scheme.
  • Scheme involved unknowing enrollment and hurdles in canceling Prime subscriptions.
