FTX Becomes Second Largest Crypto Exchange in May, Overtaking Coinbase

- FTX overtook Coinbase in May as the second-largest centralized cryptocurrency exchange by market share, according to data compiled on The Block Research.
- The market dominating exchange so far is Binance, which holds 64.1% of the market share, followed by FTX and Coinbase statistically on a monthly basis.
- After Coinbase, the next most popular centralized exchanges during this period were Kraken (3.7%), Bitfinex (2.6%), and LMAX Digital (2.6%). Overall, crypto trading volumes grew 19.6% in May, totalling $830.4 billion.
