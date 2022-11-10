FTX CEO SBF: Sorry, I fucked up

I fucked up, and should have done better.
Transparently–my hands were tied during the duration of the possible Binance deal; I wasn’t particularly allowed to say much publicly. But of course it’s on me that we ended up there in the first place.
But that’s different from liquidity for delivery–as you can tell from the state of withdrawals. The liquidity varies widely, from very to very little.
The first time, a poor internal labeling of bank-related accounts meant that I was substantially off on my sense of users’ margin. I thought it was way lower.
Leverage: 0x
USD liquidity ready to deliver: 24x average daily withdrawals
Actual:
Leverage: 1.7x
Liquidity: 0.8x Sunday’s withdrawals
Because, of course, when it rains, it pours. We saw roughly $5b of withdrawals on Sunday–the largest by a huge margin.
Which tells me a lot of things, both specifically and generally, that I was shit at.
And a third time, in not communicating enough. I should have said more. I’m sorry–I was slammed with things to do and didn’t give updates to you all.
I’m sorry.
And I’m going to do everything I can to do that. To take responsibility, and do what I can.
I can’t make any promises about that. But I’m going to try. And give anything I have to if that will make it work.
We’ll see how that ends up.
After that, investors–old and new–and employees who have fought for what’s right for their career, and who weren’t responsible for any of the fuck ups.
I clearly failed in that. I’m sorry.
I’m not sure–that depends on what happens over the next week.
But here are some things I know.
They aren’t doing any of the weird things that I see on Twitter–and nothing large at all. And one way or another, soon they won’t be trading on FTX anymore.
Giving as close to on-chain transparency as it can: so that people know *exactly* what is happening on it.
All of the stakeholders–investors, regulators, users–would have a large part to play in how it would be run.
Solely trust.
This was about FTX International. FTX US, the US based exchange that accepts Americans, was not financially impacted by this shitshow.
It’s 100% liquid. Every user could fully withdraw (modulo gas fees etc).
Updates on its future coming.
But you know, glass houses. So for now, all I’ll say is:
well played; you won.
I WAS NOT VERY CAREFUL WITH MY WORDS HERE, AND DO NOT MEAN ANY OF THEM IN A TECHNICAL OR LEGAL SENSE; I MAY WELL HAVE NOT DESCRIBED THINGS RIGHT though I’m trying to be transparent. I’M NOT A GOOD DEV AND PROBABLY MISDESCRIBED SOMETHING.
I sincerely apologize.
We’ll keep sharing updates as we have them.
