FTX founder and CEO SBF’s net worth comes down to $0 November 11, 2022 JUST IN: Sam Bankman-Fried’s net worth is now $0 down from $16 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.— Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) November 11, 2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 [Via] Download CHAI: Short news app created for busy professionals like you Get CHAI App - a reimagined fluid short news experience that delivers you clarity and all the important news and trends from your industry. No signup needed ! Download CHAI App (Android, iOS)