The Bloomberg Terminal has updated its estimate of FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s net worth on Nov. 8 to $991 million, down from $16 billion the day before.

The reduced estimate that takes away SBF’s billionaire status comes as the native token of the FTX exchange, FTT, fell over 83% to a low of just $2.67 from a daily high of $20.47.