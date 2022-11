Prior to FTX Group filing for bankruptcy in the US for more than 130 affiliated firms, including FTX Japan Holdings, FTX Japan, and FTX Japan Services, Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA), requested on Nov. 10 that the exchange freeze business orders.

On Nov. 10 when it suspended operations, FTX Japan had around 19.6 billion yen in cash, or more than $138 million.

