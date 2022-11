The court complaint has shown that the company’s money was used to “buy residences in the Bahamas and ‘personal items’ in the names of FTX employees and advisors.”

Only a few days prior, Sam Bankman-Fried, the company’s founder, listed his $40 million penthouse for sale. FTX and Alameda Research have both filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

[Via]

» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)