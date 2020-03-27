Fund raising in the time of Covid19: AMA with Karthik Reddy of Blume Ventures

How should you plan your fund raise at this point? How can you pitch better? Hear it out from Karthik Reddy, cofounder of Blume Ventures.

In this AMA with Ashish Sinha, NextBigWhat founder, Karthik Reddy shares actionable insights on how founders can navigate the tough times. A must-watch for founders and business leaders.

This interaction is part of NextBigWhat Huddle, an initiative to bring actionable insights and perspectives from some of the most amazing DOERs in the industry.

Every day, 5 PM : We bring you 1 online video AMA with an industry leader.

The Huddle is done in partnership with MoEngage, an Intelligent Customer Engagement Platform trusted by enterprises in 35 countries.

