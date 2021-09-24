Funds For Cyber Security Beef Up Rose By 389% Since 2015-16

There has been a whopping 389 per cent jump in allocation of funds by the government for strengthening cyber security between 2015-16 and 2021-22, even as a national strategy on the sensitive issue is in the works.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has spent Rs 416 crore towards enhancing cyber security measures across the country during the current financial year, which is 389 per cent more than Rs 85 crore which it had spent in 2015-16 for the same purpose.

Interestingly there was a slight dip in funds allocation for boosting cyber security in 2016-17, when only Rs 70 crore were allotted compared to Rs 85 crore released in 2015-16.