- Furlenco’s revenue from operations increased by 53.3% to Rs 129.24 crore in FY22 from Rs 84.31 crore in FY21.
- The company is aiming to reach Rs 200 crore and Rs 500 crore in revenue by FY23 and FY24 respectively.
Furlenco’s Losses Exceed Rs 150 Cr in FY22, Revenue Increases by 53%
