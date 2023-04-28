Furlenco’s Losses Exceed Rs 150 Cr in FY22, Revenue Increases by 53%

Image Credit: Entrackr
  • Furlenco’s revenue from operations increased by 53.3% to Rs 129.24 crore in FY22 from Rs 84.31 crore in FY21.
  • The company is aiming to reach Rs 200 crore and Rs 500 crore in revenue by FY23 and FY24 respectively.
