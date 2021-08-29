Future Files New Case Against Amazon In Top Court Over $3.4 Billion Retail Deal

The top court had also said Future could not appeal a lower court’s decision against it.
Future Retail on Saturday filed a new case against Amazon.com Inc at the Supreme Court in its latest effort to seek clearance for its $3.4 billion retail assets sale, which the U.S. firm has challenged.
The Supreme Court this month dealt a blow to Future when it said an interim decision by a Singapore arbitrator in October 2020 that put its deal with Reliance Industries on hold – following Amazon’s complaint – was valid in India.