Future Retail Employees urges Supreme Court to sell its retail assets amid Amazon tussel
Employees of India’s Future Retail have asked the Supreme Court to allow the company to sell its retail assets and rule against Amazon.com Inc in an ongoing dispute, citing risks to 27,000 jobs, according to a legal filing seen by Reuters.
Future has failed to close its $3.4 billion deal to sell its retail assets to market leader Reliance Industries due to successful legal challenges by Amazon, which argues that Future violated some pre-existing contracts the two sides had struck, by deciding to sell its retail assets to Reliance.
As India’s Supreme Court hears the dispute, a group of Future Retail employees have filed a petition urging the court to rule against Amazon, saying their livelihoods were at stake.