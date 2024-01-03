Subscribe

FY24 GDP growth predicted to be between 6.5% and 6.7% by economists

  • Despite a strong 7.7% growth in the first half of FY23-24, economists predict a GDP growth of 6.5% to 6.7% due to concerns about the farm sector.
  • India Ratings and Research revised its GDP growth estimate for FY24 to 6.7% from 6.2% earlier, citing factors such as the resilience of the Indian economy and sustained government capex.
  • However, risks including weak global growth and trade, and the fact that consumption demand is not broad-based, are expected to restrict India’s GDP growth to 6.7% in FY24.

RelatedIdeas

5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »