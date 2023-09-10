G20 members commit to tripling renewable energy, but no consensus on fossil fuel phase-out

- G20 leaders agreed to triple renewable energy and boost funds for climate-related disasters, but made no progress on phasing out coal.
- The G20 countries, which account for 80% of global emissions, agreed on the first-ever needed amount to shift to clean energy – $5.9 trillion by 2030 and an additional $4 trillion annually till the end of the decade.
- Experts are hopeful for an ambitious agreement at the upcoming COP28 event in Dubai, although concerns remain over the absence of a plan to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.