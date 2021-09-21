    Gaana Pushing Indians To Pay For Music Streams

    • To help Gaana regain its edge in India’s crowded streaming market against its well-financed competitors, he’s focusing on boosting subscription income, which he says is more important than hitting Gaana’s target of 500 million MAUs – a figure at which he says the streaming platform would finally turn profitable.
    • The new CEO attributes Gaana’s flat growth last year to the pandemic, which reduced travel and, in turn, hurt music streams.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.