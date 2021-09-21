HomeNewsGaana Pushing Indians To Pay For Music Streams
Gaana Pushing Indians To Pay For Music Streams
To help Gaana regain its edge in India’s crowded streaming market against its well-financed competitors, he’s focusing on boosting subscription income, which he says is more important than hitting Gaana’s target of 500 million MAUs – a figure at which he says the streaming platform would finally turn profitable.
The new CEO attributes Gaana’s flat growth last year to the pandemic, which reduced travel and, in turn, hurt music streams.