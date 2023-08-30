Subscribe

GalaxEye Space Develops Synthetic Aperture Radar System for Drones

  • GalaxEye Space, an Indian spacetech start-up, has crafted an advanced Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) for its satellite systems and aerial drones.
  • The Bengaluru-based firm is the only private company in the country to develop this technology, which is capable of detailed, all-weather imaging.
  • The technology has a myriad of applications, including insurance, surveillance, precision agriculture, and property tax estimations. The company plans to launch its first satellite, the Drishti Mission, in mid-2024.
