Scaling growth and retention: Actionable Lessons from Gaming Business #GrowthTalkies workshop with Bharat Bhatia of Junglee Games

Gaming businesses are all about retention and the upcoming episode of #GrowthTalkies brings you very practical and actionable lessons on scaling growth and retention from Junglee Games’ VP of Marketing, Bharat Bhatia.

Key takeaways from the workshop:

You will learn how to scale growth and retention across different stages:



For acquisition:

Creative strategy for acquisition – not numbers but the creative hooks

Automated journeys for FTUE (1st-time user experience)

Landing page AB tests

For retention:

Measuring and benchmarking cohort drops

Effect of tests on primary, secondary and tertiary metrics

Date: Sep 4th (Friday)

Time: 5 – 6 P.M.

Ideal for: Founders, Product and Growth professionals from consumer as well as SAAS industries.