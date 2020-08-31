Scaling growth and retention: Actionable Lessons from Gaming Business #GrowthTalkies workshop with Bharat Bhatia of Junglee Games

Gaming businesses are all about retention and the upcoming episode of #GrowthTalkies brings you very practical and actionable lessons on scaling growth and retention from Junglee Games’ VP of Marketing, Bharat Bhatia.
Key takeaways from the workshop:
You will learn how to scale growth and retention across different stages:
For acquisition:
- Creative strategy for acquisition – not numbers but the creative hooks
- Automated journeys for FTUE (1st-time user experience)
- Landing page AB tests
For retention:
- Measuring and benchmarking cohort drops
- Effect of tests on primary, secondary and tertiary metrics
Date: Sep 4th (Friday)
Time: 5 – 6 P.M.
Ideal for: Founders, Product and Growth professionals from consumer as well as SAAS industries.
