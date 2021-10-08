Gaming companies, AIGF approach Karnataka High Court against gambling ban

The All India Gaming Federation, along with three online gaming platforms, has approached the Karnataka High Court to appeal against the state’s recent ban on betting and wagering apps.

They have cited judgements from the Supreme Court and High Courts like the recent Madras High Court judgement in favour of gaming firm Junglee Games, which struck down a similar law in the state of Tamil Nadu.

According to G2G, “Several senior advocates” may represent the gaming companies if the matter goes to court.