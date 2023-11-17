Gartner's Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2024: From AI Trust to Generative AI

Unveiling Gartner’s predictions for the Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2024, this keynote addresses critical developments in AI, security, sustainability, and more.

The presentation offers valuable insights for organizations looking to harness these trends to drive value, enhance security, and foster innovation.

Scaling Technology Implementation

Organizations are encouraged to move from mere experimentation to scaled production in implementing technology trends.

This shift is essential for realizing the full potential and benefits of these trends, ensuring they deliver tangible value rather than remaining theoretical concepts.

Evolution of Trends

Trends evolve over time, building upon previous experiences and developments.

For instance, the shift from immersive experience to total experience, and from human augmentation to generative AI, signifies the dynamic nature of tech trends and their capacity to mature and transform.

AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management

As the first outlined trend, AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management stresses the need for robust protection and risk management strategies for AI systems.

This trend recognizes the potential risks associated with generative AI and emphasizes the importance of trust and security in AI applications.