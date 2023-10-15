Garuda Aerospace CEO predicts India’s potential as a global drone manufacturing hub

- Garuda Aerospace’s CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, believes India could become a significant player in the global drone sector, thanks to the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
- The company, which offers 30 different types of drones and more than 50 services, plans to raise $40-50 million in a pre-IPO round in 2024.
- Garuda Aerospace has partnerships with Lockheed Martin, Cognizant, Amazon Web Services, and has agreements with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and BEML Ltd for joint drone manufacturing.
