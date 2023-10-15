Subscribe

Garuda Aerospace CEO predicts India’s potential as a global drone manufacturing hub

  • Garuda Aerospace’s CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, believes India could become a significant player in the global drone sector, thanks to the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
  • The company, which offers 30 different types of drones and more than 50 services, plans to raise $40-50 million in a pre-IPO round in 2024.
  • Garuda Aerospace has partnerships with Lockheed Martin, Cognizant, Amazon Web Services, and has agreements with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and BEML Ltd for joint drone manufacturing.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares

Leave your vote

1 Vote
Upvote
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0

Log In

Or with username:

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.