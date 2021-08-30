    Geely’s EV brand Zeekr raises $500 million in first external funding

    • Beijing: Zeekr, the electric vehicle brand by Geely, has raised $500 million in its first external funding round that saw the participation of investors Intel Capital, battery maker CATL and online entertainment firm Bilibili.
    • Zeekr, which targets young and trendy customers, is jointly owned by Geely Automobile and its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.
    • We’ve distilled the 15-page document into a five-minute read. Read Now Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, the owner of Volvo Cars and a 9.7% stake in Daimler AG, and Geely Automobile launched the Zeekr in March this year to compete with EV companies including Tesla Inc. and Nio Inc. They jointly invested 2 billion yuan into the brand earlier.
