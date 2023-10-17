Gen Z embraces ‘quiet quitting’ to achieve work-life balance

- Gabrielle Judge, a 26-year-old content creator, shares her experience of ‘quiet quitting’ her software job, a practice where employees fulfill their job responsibilities without going above and beyond.
- Judge believes Gen Z is drawn to quiet quitting due to lack of upward mobility and the desire for work-life balance, having observed millennials struggle with economic hardships.
- She suggests employers communicate with their teams and meet their needs fairly to prevent quiet quitting.
