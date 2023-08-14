Gen Z feels work guilt during vacation, LinkedIn survey reveals

Gen Z feels work guilt during vacation, LinkedIn survey revealsAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 7:07
- A LinkedIn survey reveals 35% of Gen Z respondents feel guilty not working on vacation, compared to 22% of boomers.
- Millennials and Gen Xers similarly report guilt, with rates at 30% and 32%, respectively.
- Nearly half of Americans do not utilize all their paid time off, reflecting the US’ reputation for a year-round work culture.
