General Motors is coordinating with seven separate charging networks – Blink Charging, ChargePoint, EV Connect, EVgo, FLO, Greenlots and SemaConnect – as part of a $750 million investment to expand Ultium Charge 360 access to over 100,000 charge points across North America.

The network will offer 2,000 charging stalls at 500 stations located every 50 or so miles along America’s highways, connecting urban and rural communities, the East and West Coasts and different metropolitan areas.