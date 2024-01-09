Generative AI poses potential threat to KYC security measures

- Generative AI tools could potentially be used to manipulate ID images and pass KYC (Know Your Customer) tests, raising security concerns for financial institutions and fintech startups.
- While there’s no evidence of GenAI tools being used to fool real KYC systems yet, the ease of creating deepfaked ID images is alarming.
- Despite additional security measures like ‘liveness’ checks, experts warn that KYC could become effectively useless as a security measure due to the advancement of deepfake tools.