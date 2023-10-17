Subscribe

Generative AI propels tech giants to a $2.4 trillion market cap increase in 2023

  • US tech giants, including Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia, saw a $2.4 trillion increase in their market caps in 2023, driven by generative AI hype, according to Accel’s annual Euroscape report.
  • Nvidia, whose high-performance chips power many advanced generative AI models, joined the trillion-dollar club for the first time.
  • Generative AI was the main technology driving the performance of cloud and SaaS in 2023, with companies like OpenAI and Anthropic raising billions in funding deals.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares

Leave your vote

1 Vote
Upvote
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0

Log In

Or with username:

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.