Generative AI propels tech giants to a $2.4 trillion market cap increase in 2023

- US tech giants, including Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia, saw a $2.4 trillion increase in their market caps in 2023, driven by generative AI hype, according to Accel’s annual Euroscape report.
- Nvidia, whose high-performance chips power many advanced generative AI models, joined the trillion-dollar club for the first time.
- Generative AI was the main technology driving the performance of cloud and SaaS in 2023, with companies like OpenAI and Anthropic raising billions in funding deals.
